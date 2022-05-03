What They Are Saying: Former Tiger gets contract extension with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons took care of a former Clemson Tiger on Tuesday, announcing they have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a three-year contract extension.

The deal is worth up to $51 million, according to reports. Jarrett’s new deal runs through 2025.

Jarrett has spent all of his NFL career so far (2015-21) playing for the Falcons, who drafted him in the fifth round (137th overall pick) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2019 who helped get the Falcons to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2016 season. Check out what they are saying about the former Tiger and foundational piece of the Falcons’ defense inking a contract extension with Atlanta:

Sources: The #Falcons have agreed to terms on a big-money extension with DT Grady Jarrett, giving him a three-year deal worth up to $51M. Jarrett cashes in again, while ATL gets a lowered cap number in 2022. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2022

The #Falcons took trade calls on Grady Jarrett throughout the offseason. They decided he was too important to let go — as they've now reached an agreement on a massive 3-year extension. — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) May 3, 2022

Inside the Grady Jarrett deal. https://t.co/JKfjjTdm24 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 3, 2022

"There's nothing I can find negative about the guy. To me, he's what all young players at the defensive line – all young players, period, on defense – that's what they should aspire to be like. That guy." 🗣️ Dean Pees on Grady Jarrett in 2021https://t.co/vr9jXqNgDL — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) May 3, 2022

Congrats 5-0! — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) May 3, 2022

Congrats to @GradyJarrett and @AtlantaFalcons! The Falcons keep one of the hardest working guys I’ve seen. Tremendous leadership and an amazing ambassador for the team and city of Atlanta! “You Shall Not Pass”, one of my favorite guys, Big Grady! pic.twitter.com/o6sd0DmIbO — Dave Archer (@archerqb16) May 3, 2022

LFG!!!! Congratulations fam — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) May 3, 2022

Drafted in 5th round 137 overall. Doesn’t matter. The production has been outstanding. Congrats @GradyJarrett https://t.co/pwCkirYxWD — Booger (@ESPNBooger) May 3, 2022

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the *right* way to rebuild. More and more, it seems necessary to me to keep a franchise guy and tone setter, even as the rest of the roster is in flux. https://t.co/TiFiXEPRfE — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 3, 2022

Glad to see @GradyJarrett get extended. Been a leader on this team for a long time always shows up gives 💯…true bet that’s well deserving of the new deal https://t.co/kwK58h8R2C — DjShockley (@DjShockley3) May 3, 2022

There was not a Falcon all season long who brought harder drip than @GradyJarrett. #FalconsFits champ coming to defend the title this fall. https://t.co/fZ4yz6RbrZ pic.twitter.com/3F6wi6i69d — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) May 3, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks