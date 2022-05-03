What They Are Saying: Former Tiger gets contract extension with Falcons

Football

By May 3, 2022 4:17 pm

The Atlanta Falcons took care of a former Clemson Tiger on Tuesday, announcing they have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a three-year contract extension.

The deal is worth up to $51 million, according to reports. Jarrett’s new deal runs through 2025.

