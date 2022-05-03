What They Are Saying: Former Tiger gets contract extension with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons took care of a former Clemson Tiger on Tuesday, announcing they have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a three-year contract extension.
The deal is worth up to $51 million, according to reports. Jarrett’s new deal runs through 2025.
Sources: The #Falcons have agreed to terms on a big-money extension with DT Grady Jarrett, giving him a three-year deal worth up to $51M. Jarrett cashes in again, while ATL gets a lowered cap number in 2022. 💰 💰 💰
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2022
The #Falcons took trade calls on Grady Jarrett throughout the offseason. They decided he was too important to let go — as they've now reached an agreement on a massive 3-year extension.
— Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) May 3, 2022
THREE. MORE. YEARS‼️@GradyJarrett pic.twitter.com/2HBloWFpEk
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 3, 2022
Inside the Grady Jarrett deal. https://t.co/JKfjjTdm24
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 3, 2022
It takes three OL to block @GradyJarrett 😳
📺: https://t.co/8tGnbNnWW3 pic.twitter.com/L6nHp4NPny
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 3, 2022
"There's nothing I can find negative about the guy. To me, he's what all young players at the defensive line – all young players, period, on defense – that's what they should aspire to be like. That guy." 🗣️ Dean Pees on Grady Jarrett in 2021https://t.co/vr9jXqNgDL
— Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) May 3, 2022
Congrats 5-0!
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) May 3, 2022
Congrats to @GradyJarrett and @AtlantaFalcons! The Falcons keep one of the hardest working guys I’ve seen. Tremendous leadership and an amazing ambassador for the team and city of Atlanta! “You Shall Not Pass”, one of my favorite guys, Big Grady! pic.twitter.com/o6sd0DmIbO
— Dave Archer (@archerqb16) May 3, 2022
LFG!!!! Congratulations fam
— cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) May 3, 2022
Drafted in 5th round 137 overall. Doesn’t matter. The production has been outstanding. Congrats @GradyJarrett https://t.co/pwCkirYxWD
— Booger (@ESPNBooger) May 3, 2022
I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the *right* way to rebuild. More and more, it seems necessary to me to keep a franchise guy and tone setter, even as the rest of the roster is in flux. https://t.co/TiFiXEPRfE
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 3, 2022
Glad to see @GradyJarrett get extended. Been a leader on this team for a long time always shows up gives 💯…true bet that’s well deserving of the new deal https://t.co/kwK58h8R2C
— DjShockley (@DjShockley3) May 3, 2022
There was not a Falcon all season long who brought harder drip than @GradyJarrett. #FalconsFits champ coming to defend the title this fall. https://t.co/fZ4yz6RbrZ pic.twitter.com/3F6wi6i69d
— Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) May 3, 2022
Just extended. Still working 💪@GradyJarrett pic.twitter.com/lqnnfqjbLB
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 3, 2022
Amen 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6OVCPnm9OE
— Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) May 3, 2022
–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
