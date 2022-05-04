Clemson Football highlights Ross' inspiring comeback, journey to the NFL

Many believed Clemson’s Justyn Ross would never be able to play football again after he underwent spinal surgery in 2020 that forced him to miss all of that season.

Instead, Ross overcame that health obstacle and made an inspiring return to the field in 2021, proving to be one of the best comeback stories in college football last season.

Now, despite going undrafted during the 2022 NFL Draft, the star wide receiver is still getting his shot in the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent this week.

Clemson Football highlighted Ross’ incredible comeback and journey in the following video. You can check it out below:

You know the headlines, but the story is far from over. @_jross8 is @NFL bound. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/R1QfYovkBL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 4, 2022

