Clemson offer ‘would definitely be special’ for speedy Alabama receiver

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a top receiver prospect in the class of 2024, who has been drawing attention from Clemson and Tyler Grisham.

Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, Ala.) four-star Mario Craver — a 5-foot-10, 160-pound sophomore in the class of 2024 — is planning to visit Tiger Town this summer. He’s not sure if he’ll camp at Clemson, but a visit is certainly in the cards.

“I’ve only been talking to Coach Grisham,” Craver said. “He told me that I was definitely an ‘offer guy,’ but Coach Swinney would like to build a relationship and he takes his recruiting really slowly because they’ve only offered (two) ’24s. He was like if he gets me on campus, it would be hard for Coach (Dabo) Swinney to deny.”

Craver is a fan of what Grisham has done with his past receivers and said that he’s pretty sure that Clemson’s wide receivers coach could help him reach the next level.

“He’s a cool guy,” Craver said of Grisham, “and he’s real genuine. Of course, every coach is going to tell you what you want to hear, but he also keeps it real with me.”

For Craver, that level of honesty is refreshing. As we mentioned above, Grisham has told Craver that based on his film, he’s an offer guy for Clemson, but at the same time, he wants to get to know him as a person.

What would it mean for him to earn an offer from Clemson?

“It would be special,” he said, “Like I said, only (two) people in the country got ’em or in the world has it? Yeah, that would definitely be special.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Craver is enjoying the process. He knows he still has a couple of years and a lot of time on his hands before he plays at the next level, so with that said, he doesn’t want to rush anything and wants to make the best decision for himself and his family.

Craver currently holds offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Marshall, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCF.

Craver visited the University of Oklahoma at the end of last month and has also taken unofficials to Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Florida State. He doesn’t have any other visits scheduled at the current moment, though.

Craver currently ranks as the No. 30 wide receiver and the nation’s No. 172 prospect for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

As we attempted to get a better feel for Craver and his game, we asked him to describe himself as a player.

“Just a speed guy, who also has hands and an explosive player,” he said. “I can make a play from anywhere on the field.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of @MarioCraver on Twitter.

