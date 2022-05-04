Former Clemson guard announces transfer destination

A Clemson guard who recently entered the transfer portal has revealed where he will finish his collegiate career.

Al-Amir Dawes is headed to Seton Hall.

The Newark (N.J.) native is returning home. Dawes, who started 25 of the 33 games he played this past season as a junior, announced his decision to transfer to the Big East program Wednesday via social media.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound guard finished last season as the Tigers’ second-leading scorer (11.3 points per game). His 39.8% clip from 3-point range was also tops on the team.

Dawes started 66 games over the last three seasons, averaging 9.9 points and 2.2 assists during his Clemson career. He shot 40.1% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Clemson has found at least one replacement in the portal so far in former College of Charleston and Boston College guard Brevin Galloway. The Tigers have one scholarship remaining for next season after recently getting a commitment from Galloway.

