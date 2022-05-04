Hoops transfer has Clemson among finalists

Clemson’s men’s basketball team has made the cut for one of its top remaining targets in the transfer portal.

The Tigers are in the running for former Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis, who has revealed his list of finalists. Dennis announced via social media Wednesday that Clemson is one of six schools he’s still considering.

Clemson, which recently hosted Dennis for a visit, is competing with Vanderbilt, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and Texas A&M for Dennis’ signature. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder has one season of eligibility left after spending four seasons at Wichita State.

Dennis averaged 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds this past season. He shot 35.3% from the field.

Clemson has one scholarship remaining for next season after recently getting a commitment from Boston College transfer Brevin Galloway.

