NFL Tiger explains why giving back is so important to him

Former Clemson defensive lineman Grady Jarrett got a big contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons this week, agreeing to a new three-year deal reportedly worth up to $51 million.

While Jarrett is getting big bucks for what he is able to do on the field, the NFL star defensive tackle is also doing plenty to give back and make a difference off the field.

Jarrett will have his annual event at Topgolf benefiting his foundation in June, as well as his youth football camp at his alma mater, Rockdale County High School. He also recently hosted the Rally on the Runway event, which raised upward of $700,000 to fight pediactric cancer.

Jarrett spoke with FOX 5 Sports about why he does so much off the field and why giving back is “very near and dear” to him. You can watch him talk about his off-the-field efforts in the following video:

We always love to see the #Falcons (and former @high5sports stars!) giving back during the offseason! @GradyJarrett is continuing his campaign to help kids this year — we caught up with the big man to hear more about the efforts ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XFtdqoaGje — FOX 5 Sports (@FOX5Sports) May 3, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

