Tigers 'very, very impressed' by elite Sunshine State OL

Clemson continues to show extensive interest in an elite Sunshine State offensive lineman, who hails from a Tampa-based high school.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Tampa (Fla.) Catholic four-star Eddy Pierre-Louis, who currently ranks as the No. 5 offensive guard and the nation’s No. 185 overall prospect in the class of 2024, per Rivals.

Other recruiting services have Pierre-Louis pegged as a defensive lineman, but the Tigers are looking at the rising junior as an offensive guard.

He does, however, play both sides of the football for Tampa Catholic and recently had Clemson assistants like Thomas Austin and Nick Eason, as well as defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin, come out to watch him at practice.

“I’ve been talking to the o-line coach for a little minute now,” Pierre-Louis said. “We’ve just been building a bond and he came to see me and a couple of other coaches came to see me from Clemson, and were very, very impressed at how I showed out at practice.”

“It stands out a lot,” he continued. “Seeing my position coach come watch first-hand and see what I need to do, what things I need to work on and just trying to get me better.”

Pierre-Louis said that he’s building a nice relationship with Austin, who he calls every two or three weeks and describes as a “well-balanced coach.” He’s seen how redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tristan Leigh has blossomed under Austin’s guidance, which gives Pierre-Louis great confidence in his coaching ability.

Austin’s prior playing experience at Clemson, as well as a four-year stint in the NFL, certainly piques Pierre-Louis’ interest.

“It really does,” Pierre-Louis said. “Him being able to make it to the next level, that’s what every athlete wishes to do. I feel as if he can build me to that and help me get to that next level because he already knows what it is at the NFL level and that’s what I’m achieving to do.”

Pierre-Louis has been to Clemson before, but it was when he was younger. He’s most likely going to return to Tiger Town to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer, but as far as dates go, he’ll have to see.

One of Pierre’s Louis teammates at Tampa Catholic — 2023 four-star linebacker Lewis Carter — holds an offer from Clemson and recently made his way to campus for an unofficial visit.

“That’s my bro,” Pierre-Louis said of Lewis. “We’re very close and we talk a lot. He said he really liked the visit. He just can’t wait to get back up there. We’ve really been talking about going to the same school. If he plays running back, he gets to run behind me like the good old days in high school. We’ve just been grindin’.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Pierre-Louis is currently enjoying his ongoing process, but indicated that he’ll be dropping a top-10 or top-12 list sooner rather than later.

While Clemson hasn’t pulled the trigger on an offer just yet, Pierre-Louis should be sitting in a good position come June 1, when the Tigers generally offer rising juniors.

So far, only two prospects in the class of 2024 — Jefferson (Ga.) five-star linebacker Sammy Brown and Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) five-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler — have publicly announced offers from Clemson.

“It would be really exciting to be one of the first (class of 2024) recruits to be recruited by Clemson and offered by Clemson,” he said regarding a potential offer. “It would mean a lot and shows that the coaching staff believes in me and that I’m really high on their ranking chart.”

Pierre-Louis’ recruitment has skyrocketed, which he feels is a testament to the hard work that he’s put in over the past couple of seasons. Though, he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself and come complacent.

“I think I had a really great season,” Pierre-Louis said. “I think I performed at the top level. I think I did way better than I did my freshman year. It’s just me versus me this year, just trying to do better than what I did last year.”

He played both sides of the line last season and will do the same this upcoming one.

While Pierre-Louis likes the defensive line, he feels like he may end up on the offensive line at the next level, it’ll just depend on where he ends up.

“Everyone thinks I’m nasty, a really nasty player,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I’m really physical, have powerful hands and a lot of strength. I’m able to move because I ran track and a big boy being able to move that’s a golden shot.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Eddy Pierre-Louis.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!