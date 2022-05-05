Clemson fans will like seeing this from Shipley

Clemson fans will like seeing this.

Rising sophomore running back Will Shipley missed most of the spring recovering from an injury but posted on Twitter on Thursday, “Finally getting back to my true self,” and shared a video of him running on a treadmill at what he cited as a speed of 22.4 miles per hour.

Shipley (leg) was a limited participant later in the spring and is expected to be full go come fall camp.

A former five-star prospect, Shipley immediately became part of the backfield rotation last season as a true freshman. He got 45 more carries than anyone else on the roster despite missing three games with a leg injury and finished as the Tigers’ leading rusher (738 yards, 11 rushing TDs).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during ACC Network’s coverage of the Tigers’ Orange & White Spring Game on April 9 that both Shipley — as well as rising junior running back Kobe Pace (toe), who was held out of spring practices — were “in a great spot” as far as their recoveries from their respective injuries.

“Honestly, if we played today, he’d be ready,” Swinney said of Shipley. “He’s in a great spot, and Kobe as well. Their rehab has gone great. … But Shipley brings that fire. He just brings a fire. Unbelievable vocal leadership to go with the leadership by example.”

Finally getting back to my true self🦾 22.4 MPH‼️ pic.twitter.com/3VNH68c57T — Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) May 5, 2022

