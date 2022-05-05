Former Tiger cut by pro team after joining new league

A former Clemson wide receiver was cut by a professional team this week now that he is playing in a new league.

The Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League announced Tuesday they have released Martavis Bryant. Bryant’s release came just a few days after he joined the Beasts, a team in the Fan Controlled Football league.

Bryant never saw any game action with the Elks after signing with the team in February. The former Tiger and NFL wideout’s rights were owned by the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, when he spent the season on the club’s suspended list after not reporting to training camp.

Bryant most recently played in the NFL in 2018 with the then-Oakland Raiders and was suspended indefinitely by the league that season after repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Originally a fourth-round pick (118th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bryant tallied 145 catches for 2,183 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns while playing for the Steelers and the Raiders from 2014-18.

The Calhoun Falls, S.C. native played at Clemson from 2011-13, recording 61 receptions for 1,354 yards and 13 touchdowns along with a 17-yard carry and 291 yards on 14 kickoff returns over 37 games (13 starts) in his career. As a junior in 2013, he had 42 receptions for 828 yards and seven touchdowns along with two kickoff returns for 36 yards over 13 games (11 starts).

👀 Big news from the FCF: Former Steelers and Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant has joined the @FCFBeasts. His cousin Kelly Bryant, the former Clemson and Missouri QB standout, has joined the @FCFZappers. Week 3 action starts tomorrow at 1pm et. #fcfl #football pic.twitter.com/0kttw1XsCd — Greg Mescall (@GregMescall) April 29, 2022

