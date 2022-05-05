Where are Bresee, Murphy ranked on this 2023 Big Board?

Pro Football Focus this week released its first 2023 PFF Big Board, ranking some of the best players in college football who figure to be top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Two Clemson defensive linemen are ranked among the top 10 players on PFF’s Big Board, with defensive tackle Bryan Bresee checking in at No. 6 and defensive end Myles Murphy coming in at No. 10.

Bresee, a redshirt sophomore, and Murphy, a junior, could be battling it out to be the first Clemson player taken in next year’s draft.

Bresee was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2021 despite being limited to four games due to a season-ending torn ACL. He was credited with 15 tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps in four games (all starts).

The former No. 1 recruit in the country burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020, posting 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 432 snaps over 12 games (10 starts). He became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016).

Murphy, meanwhile, was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021. He also collected first-team all-conference honors from the PFF and Phil Steele and second-team honors from the AP, while he was a fourth-team All-American according to Steele.

Last season, the former five-star prospect was credited with 43 tackles, a team-high 14.0 tackles for loss, team-best 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in 549 snaps over 13 games (10 starts).

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Crimson Tide edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy comprise the top five players on PFF’s 2023 Big Board, in that order.

🚨FIRST 2023 PFF BIG BOARD🚨 pic.twitter.com/dnOxssDCQe — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 4, 2022

