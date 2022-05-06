Three Tigers taken in Todd McShay's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

This week, ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay released his way-too-early 2023 Mock Draft (subscription required).

McShay’s early predictions for all 32 first-round picks next year include three current Clemson stars being taken among the top 22 overall selections of next year’s draft, including one top-15 pick in defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

McShay’s mock draft has Bresee being selected with the No. 14 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings — which grabbed former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. in the second round of this year’s draft.

Bresee was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2021 despite being limited to four games due to a season-ending torn ACL. He was credited with 15 tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps in four games (all starts).

“The Vikings had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season and didn’t draft a defensive tackle this year, and Dalvin Tomlinson is entering the final year of his contract,” McShay wrote. “Bresee suffered a torn ACL in September, but he’s primed to return for a big 2022 campaign.”

McShay projects Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy to come off the board two picks after Bresee and has Murphy going to the Miami Dolphins with the 16th overall pick.

Murphy was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021 after tallying 43 tackles, a team-high 14.0 tackles for loss, team-best 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups over 13 games (10 starts).

“The Dolphins tied for fifth in sacks last season and just re-signed Emmanuel Ogbah, but Murphy would be another playmaker off the edge who can get home on opposing QBs,” McShay wrote. “He has 11.5 sacks over two seasons at Clemson and looks like a future impact player at the next level.”

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson, meanwhile, checks in on McShay’s mock draft as the No. 22 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, Simpson ranked third on Clemson’s defense with 78 tackles and finished second in both tackles for loss (12.0) and sacks (6.0) while also adding three pass breakups in 13 games (12 starts). He earned all-conference selections from PFF (second team) and Phil Steele (third team).

“The Bengals drafted a pair of versatile defensive backs in the first two rounds this year, and they spent on the offensive line in free agency,” McShay wrote. “If the fixes prove effective, one area they could instead look at in 2023 is linebacker. Simpson had 63 tackles and six sacks last season, and he can drop in coverage.”

