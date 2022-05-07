Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 9, Georgia Tech 3

Baseball

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 9, Georgia Tech 3

May 7, 2022

Will Taylor played his first game in Doug Kingsmore Stadium Friday night. The Tigers played one of their best games of the season defeating Georgia Tech 9-3.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery!

