ESPN analyst believes Booth could be a 'massive steal' for Vikings

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid believes the best value pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft came when the Minnesota Vikings selected former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd overall pick.

Reid wrote in an ESPN+ article (subscription required) this week that he thinks Booth could be a “massive steal” for the Vikings and that the pick could pay major dividends for the franchise in the future.

“Andrew Booth Jr. was my No. 3 cornerback in this class,” Reid wrote. “The Vikings getting him with the No. 42 pick has a chance to be a massive steal. Heading into the pre-draft process, the former Clemson standout was seen as a potential top-20 pick. After suffering a quad strain during the days leading up to the NFL combine and having sports hernia surgery for the second time in April, there were questions about his long-term durability. The Vikings showed to be confident in his long-term outlook, and it could pay off for them in a big way down the road.”

Booth recorded 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts) last season en route to first-team All-ACC honors.

The Dacula, Ga., native finished his three-year career with the Tigers (2019-21) with 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) over 35 career games (15 starts).

