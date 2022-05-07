Grice powers Clemson over Georgia Tech

Clemson, S.C. — Caden Grice hit two home runs and a double to lead Clemson over Georgia Tech 12-9 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Geoffrey Gilbert got the start for the Tigers and pitched well going four innings giving up six hits, one run and one earned run. Freshman Austin Gordon relieved Gilbert and pitched 3.0 innings giving up three hits, four runs and three earned runs.

“It was a great job by Geoffrey Gilbert in his start. I thought he threw the ball well,” said Lee following the win.

Clemson stormed in front of the Jackets in the first inning. Benjamin Blackwell reached on a throwing error. Will Taylor singled to left advancing Blackwell to third. Max Wagner was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With one out Bryar Hawkins doubled down the left field line scoring Blackwell and Taylor. Dylan Brewer singled to score Wagner. Jonathan French laid down a perfect bunt to score Hawkins. Caden Grice doubled to left to score Brewer and the Tigers led 5-0 after one.

“Offensively we did a great job again. We threw up a five spot there in the first inning and swung the bats really well,” said Lee.

The Jackets plated one run in the second with a solo home run.

Clemson added to the lead in the fourth. Blackwell walked and then advanced to second on a grounder by Taylor. Wagner grounded to the right side of the infield advancing Blackwell to third. A wild pitch brought Blackwell home and the Tigers led 6-1.

In the fifth Clemson added some insurance runs. Brewer walked and then stole second. Grice hit a wind aided two-run home run to left and the Tigers led 8-1.

Grice did it again in the sixth inning. With two outs Hawkins reached on an error. Brewer singled advancing Hawkins to second. French singled to right to score Hawkins. Grice hit a three-run home run about nine rows up in the Chapman Grandstand.

Georgia Tech plated two in the top of the seventh and three in the top of the eighth. The Jackets added three in the ninth with two more home runs to make the final score 12-9.

With the win Clemson moved to 30-17 overall and 8-14 in the ACC. The Tigers go for the sweep Sunday at 1 PM.