In-state DB drawing Clemson interest, plans to compete at Swinney Camp

This in-state defensive back remains on Clemson’s recruiting radar and continues to draw interest from the Tigers.

West Florence High School (Florence, S.C.) safety Kelvin Hunter – the No. 6 prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2024 class, per 247Sports – was recently in touch with Clemson.

The Tigers want to take a closer look at the 6-foot-1, 185-pound rising junior this spring and summer.

“I recently talked to them a couple weeks ago,” Hunter told The Clemson Insider this week, “and they were just saying they are going to come to our spring practice and they wanted me to get down there for a camp (in June).”

Hunter, who holds several FBS scholarship offers, will work out for Clemson’s staff next month as he plans to compete at the first session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp on June 1.

“I’m just ready to show the coaches that I’m very versatile and that I can cover just as well as I can play the run,” he said, “because one thing they were wanting to see from me was being able to cover.”

The fact that Clemson is interested in Hunter, and he’s being looked at by one of college football’s premier programs, means a lot to him and serves as motivation for him as well.

“It feels great that one of the top schools in the nation recognizes my talent … it reminds me to keep working and to stay humble,” he said.

Hunter had a chance to check out the Tigers in person for the first time last fall when he made an unofficial visit to Death Valley for the Florida State game on Oct. 30.

“I would have to say the atmosphere there was great and the fans were great,” he said, reflecting on the experience.

Virginia Tech handed Hunter his latest offer this week, joining South Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Charlotte on his offer list.

Adding an offer from Clemson in the future would certainly be a big deal for Hunter – for multiple reasons.

“My impression of Clemson is they are a very respected program for their sports team and also for education,” he said, “and it (an offer) would mean a lot because I grew up watching Clemson, and them offering me would be big to me because if I was to decide to go there, I could one day be playing for a national championship, but not only that it would be even better for my family and my hometown.”

