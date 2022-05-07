National writer weighs in on whether Clemson's offense will bounce back this season

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Clemson is looking to rebound from its struggles on offense last season when the Tigers ranked ninth in the ACC in points per game (26.3) and second-to-last in the conference in total yards per game (359.2).

D.J. Uiagalelei had a down year in 2021 after taking over for Trevor Lawrence as Clemson’s starting quarterback, throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine) while completing just 55.6 percent of his passes following his stellar freshman debut in 2020 when he threw for 781 yards and four touchdowns with no picks in two starts vs. Boston College and Notre Dame.

In the Orange & White Spring Game, Uiagalelei went 17-of-36 passing for 175 yards and threw an interception, while freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 15-of-23 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Although there wasn’t much offense during Clemson’s spring game — a defensive display that saw the two sides total nine sacks in the first half alone in the White team’s eventual 15-7 win — CBS Sports writer David Cobb still believes the Tigers’ offense is poised to bounce back this season.

“There is a temptation to declare that nothing has improved with Clemson’s offense after its sleepy performance in the spring game,” Cobb wrote this week. “With former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott now the head coach at Virginia and the Tigers reeling from a substandard 2021 season, a 2 of 5 passing performance from D.J. Uiagalelei in the spring game could be interpreted as a perilous omen. However, with Uiagalelei getting pushed by freshman Cade Klubnik in the QB battle and the Tigers’ getting reps against one of the nation’s best defenses, progress is sure to come on offense.”

Cobb added that he doesn’t think Clemson’s offense needs to be spectacular in order for the Tigers to return to the ACC title game, thanks to a defense that figures to be among the best in the country again this fall.

“Remember: Clemson ranked eighth nationally in total defense last season with only Georgia and Wisconsin allowing fewer yards per play,” Cobb wrote. “With a nasty defensive front that includes the likes of Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, Clemson’s floor as a program remains high. Even if the offense isn’t elite, it should be improved enough to get the Tigers back in the ACC Championship Game.”

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.