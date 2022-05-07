Wilkins 'glad' Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option, but not focused on long-term deal

Before the 2022 NFL Draft began on Thursday of last week, the Miami Dolphins made a big decision regarding the future of their first-round pick in the 2019 draft.

The Dolphins decided to pick up the fifth-year option on former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, guaranteeing him a salary of $10.753 million for the 2023 season.

Wilkins spoke with the media this week and said he’s happy to be staying in Miami for at least one more year now that the Dolphins have picked up the fifth-year option on his contract.

“I think it’s great,” Wilkins said, via MiamiDolphins.com. “It’s awesome. I’m glad I’m going to be able to be here for another year and I’m just blessed overall. Kind of what we talked about earlier with (the other) question, I’m just progressing each year and the team had to make a decision and they picked up my option. That’s great. I’m excited I’m going to be here for at least another year.” This move buys more time for Wilkins and the Dolphins to negotiate a long-term deal, though a potential long-term deal with the team isn’t Wilkins’ primary focus. “It’s case by case. I understand the league is a business. Every team has a decision they have to make,” Wilkins said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I just try to focus on ball and let everything take care of itself. … As soon as you start thinking like that, other BS can get in the way.” Wilkins, who has played in 47 games while making 43 starts during his three-year NFL career (2019-2021), has 192 tackles (17 for loss), eight sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries to go with two catches for two touchdowns. The former Clemson star and 13th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft is coming off a career season last year, when he posted 89 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, four passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a touchdown reception. –Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

