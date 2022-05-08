Clemson keeping in touch with elite Volunteer State 4-star CB

Clemson continues to have its eyes on an elite Volunteer State cornerback in the class of 2024.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) four-star Kaleb Beasley on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising junior talked about how he continues to improve his relationship with multiple members of Clemson’s defensive coaching staff, as well as giving the latest on his recruitment.

“They’ve been keeping in touch with me a lot,” Beasley said. “My coach will tell me to call Coach Ski or the DBs coach (Mike Reed). I talk to Coach Ski the most, pretty much about my family and stuff like that because he’s from Nashville. We just talk about my family and getting down there.”

According to Beasley, both Lemanski Hall and Wesley Goodwin stopped by his high school — Lipscomb Academy — earlier this past week during the live evaluation period.

Beasley and his teammates kicked off spring practice Monday.

“It’s really good,” Beasley said regarding his relationship with Hall,” because like I said, he’s from Nashville. My dad and him relate a lot because they know a lot of people. And, he’s really good friends with one of my coaches at my school — Coach (Scott) Malinoff. So, there’s a really good relationship there.”

The same can be said for his relationship with Reed.

There’s a good chance that Beasley will be among the rising juniors that Clemson offers come June 1, especially considering his connection to the program and the fact that he’s already made multiple trips to campus.

Right now, Beasley considers the Tigers to be a top-five school in his current recruitment. An offer would only further cement Clemson’s status as a top school in his process.

“It would be a blessing like it would be crazy,” he said regarding a potential offer. “They don’t really offer a lot of people from Tennessee as it is, and it is Clemson too. So, getting one from there would be a blessing.”

Beasley hasn’t been to Clemson since he was in attendance for the team’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest on Nov. 20, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. He was supposed to return for Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game on April 9 but was unfortunately unable to do so.

While he’s unsure of the dates at the current moment, Beasley said that he does plan on returning to Clemson this summer, where he’ll likely camp and take in another unofficial visit.

A lot has changed since Beasley last camped at Clemson.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Beasley pinpointed Oklahoma, Tennessee, LSU, Notre Dame and Clemson as the schools currently recruiting him the hardest.

Right now, he’s enjoying the process and wants to see what schools show him the most love and attention come Sept. 1.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @kalebbeasley on Twitter.

