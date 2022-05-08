Huge Georgia OL recaps 'really fun' Clemson visit, gives latest on recruitment

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with an offensive lineman in the class of 2023 — Whitfield Academy (Mableton, Ga.) three-star Ian Geffrard.

The 6-foot-6, 355-pound junior was in attendance for Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on April 9 and recapped his experience, while also giving the latest on his current recruitment and where the Tigers stand in the mix of things.

“It was good,” Geffrard said regarding his spring game visit. “It was really family-oriented, that’s one thing my mom really liked about it. I kind of like where the location is. Overall, I really enjoyed the campus.

“I didn’t get to talk much with Coach (Brandon) Streeter or Coach (Thomas) Austin, but overall watching the spring game and interacting with a lot of prospects who have thought about coming to Clemson was really fun to experience.”

Geffrard had gotten to campus a bit later, which is why he didn’t have a lot of time with Clemson’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. However, he was able to catch up with them and exchange text messages after the fact.

“They just said they were glad for me to stop by and they asked me how I thought the game was,” Geffrard said. “I thought it was good. It was fun to watch overall.”

Geffrard had previously been in contact with Clemson’s assistant coaches who were looking to get him on campus. It’s likely that he’ll be back in Tiger Town to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp next month.

Geffrard had camped at Clemson this past summer, but he didn’t have his best day. He enjoyed the drills, as opposed to combine stuff you might see at other camps, but didn’t feel as if he was able to show what he wanted to show.

He’s hoping that could change with another opportunity to camp at Clemson this June.

Geffrard is also hoping that he can further his relationship with Clemson’s offensive line coach, who he’ll keep in contact with so he gets back on campus again sometime in the near future

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Geffrard referred to the process as “surreal.” The offers rolling in was a matter of programs around the country getting ahold of his junior year film and seeing what he was capable of doing.

Geffrard currently holds over 20 offers with his notable ones coming from Power Five programs like Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Purdue, Texas and West Virginia.

While he would like to dial things down soon, Geffrard doesn’t plan to have a final decision until at least December or January. Part of that is he’d like to be able to take some gameday visits and experience different atmospheres around the country during the season.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Ian Geffrard.