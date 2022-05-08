Post-spring inventory: Defensive end

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After taking a look at quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver, offensive tackle, guard and center, next up is defensive end.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel at defensive end for the 2022 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Myles Murphy, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, Justin Mascoll, Kevin Swint, Greg Williams, Cade Denhoff, Zaire Patterson

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

Daniel High signee and Clemson legacy Jahiem Lawson, who’s expected to arrive on campus this summer

Analysis

This is arguably the deepest, most talented position on the roster heading into next season.

Murphy, Clemson’s sack leader a season ago, is widely projected to be a high pick in next year’s NFL Draft. With decisions by Thomas and Henry to return for another season, Clemson has its entire two-deep back at the position. That includes Mascoll, who’s largely been a backup his first three years with the Tigers but has also started seven games.

Those four are all proven commodities for the Tigers up front. Perhaps the biggest development at the position during the spring was the emergence of Swint and Williams, who are giving position coach Lemanski Hall something to think about in terms of making it a true three-deep at both end spots. Swint and Williams are former linebackers who Hall said have earned enough trust from him that Hall would be comfortable putting them in a game.

Meanwhile, Denhoff and Patterson continue to bide their time further down the depth chart. Members of Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, Denhoff and Patterson are coming off a redshirt season. They each appeared in one game last year.

Lawson, the brother of former Clemson defensive lineman Shaq Lawson, was one of just two defensive line signees in the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class. Barring some unforeseen circumstances, it’s hard to envision the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder not redshirting given what’s ahead of him at the position.

