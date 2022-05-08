Rising Virginia TE will camp at Clemson; says it'd be an 'honor' to earn offer from Tigers

A talented tight end in the class of 2024 announced earlier this week that he’s planning to do three or four camps this summer, with his first stop on the circuit coming at Clemson.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Benedictine (Richmond, Va.) four-star Luca Puccinelli, who was invited to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer by Clemson tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson.

Puccinelli — a 6-foot-6, 235-pound rising junior — is hoping that he can further build a relationship with Richardson when he does camp at Clemson this summer.

“I went to a camp last year, but this will be my first year at camp as sort of known by them,” Puccinelli said. “I think this year will be much better. I’ve improved a lot as a player and a person, so I think this camp

At last year’s Clemson camp, Puccinelli was coached up by then offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who has kept in touch with him, even after accepting the head coaching position at the University of Virginia.

Elliott was a fan of what he had seen from Puccinelli, who has since emerged as one of the top tight ends in the class of 2024. He currently ranks as the No. 13 tight end in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Puccinelli pinpointed Michigan, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Virginia, as well as some other ACC and Big Ten programs, as the schools in his process that are currently recruiting him the hardest.

Puccinelli currently holds offers from Virginia Tech, Maryland, East Carolina, Duke and Old Dominion. He’s hoping to add to his list of his offers this summer, especially after he enjoyed a rather successful sophomore campaign.

What would it mean to Puccinelli if Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer this summer?

“Clemson’s a great school,” he said. “It would be an honor to have an offer from Clemson.”

“My sophomore season went great,” Puccinelli said. “There’s always room for improvement and I always try to be the best I can, so my junior season is going to be much better.”

Puccinelli’s high school doesn’t do spring practice, but right now he’s focusing on his speed. While there isn’t spring practice, he has been doing some speed training, as well as lifting with his teammates.

“I consider myself a long tight end, who can block or pass and can do it all,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. “If you need to put my mind in the dirt, I’ll do it. If you need me to run a route, I’ll do it. Anything to help the team win. I’m a team player.”

Puccinelli has been able to travel the country and took several visits over the span of a couple of months earlier this year. With that being said, what is he looking for in a school at the next level?

“Definitely big academics and somewhere that’s welcoming to me and my family,” he said, “and somewhere where I’d be set for life. Not the next four years, but 40, and I could always come back. Somewhere that treats their alumni very highly.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Irish Sports Daily.

