Clemson always feels like home to big-time Peach State lineman

Every time this big-time Peach State offensive lineman makes his way to Clemson, it always feels like home.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Parkview’s (Lilburn, Ga.) Cortez Smith, an elite prospect in the class of 2025, who was at Clemson for the Tigers’ underclassmen day on March 12.

“It was great,” Smith said. “Everything seemed great. It was a great trip. The people there are really comforting.”

What did Smith hear from Clemson’s coaching staff while he was on campus?

“Some of the coaches said that they had watched my film and that I’m on their radar,” he said.

“I know their o-line coach — Coach (Thomas) Austin — he said that we have to get to know each other,” Smith recalled, “he’s not just gonna offer you just because you’re a five-star. You have to go up there and get to know him. You have to be family basically.”

How does Smith feel about that?

“I honestly think that’s the best way to do it,” he said, “because if you don’t know the kid, then you’re not gonna have good chemistry with him. They might not fit with the program.”

While Smith was on campus, he had a chance to sit in on an offensive line meeting. He also had the opportunity to watch Clemson conduct one of its several spring practices, as well as a full scrimmage, which he later concluded was the favorite part of his visit.

This wasn’t Smith’s first time on campus. He had previously been in Tiger Town last summer when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp. He had been coached up by former offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, but not by Austin.

So this was a new opportunity for him to get in front of Clemson’s offensive line coach and spend some time with him.

“He’s very straight to the point,” Smith said, “and you gotta be aggressive with it. The way their scheme is very aggressive. You gotta know what you’re doing or else you’re not playing. It’s very straightforward.”

He’ll be back to camp at Clemson this summer.

Smith also made visits to the University of Georgia and Arkansas.

As a freshman, Smith started every game for varsity. He played center, a position he had never played before and did fairly well. The center position is not Smith’s permanent home on the offensive line, though. There’s a plan in place for him to move around the line and that added versatility will certainly benefit him going forward.

“I’m very committed,” Smith said when asked to describe himself as a player. “Communication is key for me. We have to know the play as a whole line to get it down because if one person messes up, we all mess up.”

