Clemson makes the cut for top receiver target

One of Clemson’s top wide receiver targets in the class of 2023 released his top-10 schools on Sunday via social media.

Lakeland (Fla.) four-star Tyler Williams is down to Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Southern Cal and USF.

Clemson got Williams — a 6-foot-5, 190-pound rising senior — on campus for the program’s elite junior day, where he earned a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

“It was great,” he told The Clemson Insider regarding his junior day visit. “It was a good opportunity and, of course, I got offered and got to see a lot and what position I could be put in if I were to go to Clemson.

“I would be put in a great position. You see the numbers of wide receivers being produced through Clemson, it’s very impressive. Even Coach Dabo, he’s also a receivers coach. For the most part, he was letting me know how they run practices and things like that in my position group.”

Williams currently ranks as the No. 26 wide receiver and the nation’s No. 190 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

