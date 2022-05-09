Dexter Lawrence glad to be staying a New York Giant

Dexter Lawrence is happy to be a member of the New York Giants, and the former Clemson defensive lineman will be sporting blue until at least after the 2023 season.

At the end of last month, the Giants exercised the fifth-year option on their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and Lawrence said recently he’s glad they picked up his option.

“It feels good,” Lawrence said, via Giants Wire. “It shows they want me around still…and I want to be a New York Giant, so it’s good.”

As a result of having his option picked up, Lawrence is guaranteed a salary of $10.753 million for 2023, and the move keeps him under contract with the Giants through the 2023 season.

Since being selected by the Giants with the 17th overall pick in 2019, Lawrence has played in all 48 games across his first three seasons, recording 145 total tackles (81 solo), nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his career.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

