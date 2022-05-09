Ross is 'ready to prove everybody wrong'

After not hearing his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft, Justyn Ross has a chip on his shoulder as he starts his professional career and tries to earn a spot as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now that he has signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent and is getting his chance in the NFL, the former Clemson star wide receiver is determined to show what he can do and is ready to prove everyone wrong after going undrafted.

“Of course I’m ready to prove everybody wrong,” Ross said during rookie minicamp, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “but I mean, I’m just trying to feel my spot and play my part on the team, just see what I can do.”

Of course, the main reason Ross didn’t hear his name called in this year’s draft is because of health concerns from NFL teams. He missed the 2020 season after undergoing surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine, and then after returning to the field last season, he played through a stress fracture in his foot that limited his production and prevented him from testing in full following the season.

However, Ross has been medically cleared and told reporters that he feels good. He is competing for a spot on the Chiefs’ roster and explained why he decided to choose Kansas City as an undrafted free agent.

“Just having Pat Mahomes, great quarterback, Andy Reid, great coach,” Ross said. “The receiver room, it feels like a family here. I’ve only been here for like a day, but they treat me like family.”

Ross added that the fact former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins had success in the Chiefs’ offense makes him feel pretty good about the decision.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last week that Ross will “have a shot” at making the Chiefs’ roster.

“I think talent wise, as long as he stays healthy, he’ll have a shot,” Veach said. “It’ll just come down to him and how he handles the playbooks and being moved around and staying healthy and being diligent in regards to looking ahead and preventative things that he can do for his body. … So, like a lot of these young guys, if he does those things, given the talent he has, he should be able to come here and potentially contribute.”

Ross finished his Clemson career spanning 2018-21 having recorded 158 passes for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns across 39 career games (24 starts). The Phenix City, Ala., native concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions. He caught a pass in 37 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in Clemson history as of the end of the 2021 season.

