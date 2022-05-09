Tigers in top 4 of national outlet's post-portal deadline top 25

On Monday, Sporting News released its post-portal deadline top 25 rankings, which consider factors such as not only which players teams are returning but also which players have gone through the transfer portal and which coaches switched jobs, as well as NIL and recruiting.

With all of that said, in the wake of the spring football season and the transfer portal deadline coming and going, Clemson landed at No. 4 in Sporting News’ Preseason Top 25 rankings behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia.

“Dabo Swinney kept the new coordinators in house with Brandon Streeter and Wes Goodwin,” SN’s Bill Bender wrote. “A slimmed-down DJ Uiagalelei surfaced in the spring, and he will have to hold off freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in an ongoing competition. Coby Pace and Will Shipley should form a dynamic running game. The strength, however, will be a defense that features future first-round picks in Myles Murphy, Bryan Breese and Trenton Simpson.”

Rounding out the top 10, in order from Nos. 5-10, are Texas A&M, Michigan, Notre Dame, Utah, Oregon and Baylor.

Along with Clemson, ACC teams in Sporting News’ Preseason Top 25 include Wake Forest (No. 18), NC State (No. 19) and Pittsburgh (No. 21).

