How many games will Watson play this season? NFL Insider makes prediction

After being traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason and signing a new five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal with the franchise, former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is widely expected to face a suspension to start of the 2022 season before he suits up for the Browns.

So, how many games will the three-time Pro Bowler play in this year? An NFL Insider recently made a prediction.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora opined recently that Watson, who was cleared of all criminal charges earlier this year but still faces numerous civil lawsuits pertaining to sexual misconduct and assault allegations, will play fewer than eight games in 2022.

La Canfora expects Watson to receive a “considerable” suspension from the NFL to begin the season.

“Better to appear to be taking these allegations very seriously than not seriously enough, he got a full salary not to play last year and won’t lose much no matter how long he is suspended this year. Thus the only way to signal intent is with the length of the penalty. I expect it to be considerable,” La Canfora wrote.

Watson made his full salary last season with the Texans despite being a healthy scratch for every game. As La Canfora noted, the Browns reworked Watson’s contract to minimize the monetary hit of a potential suspension this season.

Drafted in the first round (12th overall) by the Texans in 2017, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, when he last saw NFL action prior to sitting out last season amid his trade request and legal issues.

In his career, Watson has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns with 36 interceptions.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

