NFL Draft analyst high on Simpson, compares him to NFL star

This NFL Draft analyst is high on one of Clemson’s defensive standouts who could hear his name called early in next year’s draft.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso named Tigers’ rising junior linebacker Trenton Simpson as one of his favorite defensive prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft and compared Simpson to a first-round pick in the 2021 draft — former Penn State and current Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons, who was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season to go with his first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

“Trenton Simpson, who’s an off-ball linebacker but was like the No. 1 off-ball linebacker recruit a couple years ago… from the little film that I’ve watched of him of that Clemson defense, kind of has some Micah Parsons-esque ability,” Trapasso said on the Pick Six Podcast 2023 preview show.

“They use him as a blitzer and edge rusher a lot. He’s long but very chiseled already early in his college career. Trenton Simpson is a name to keep an eye on.”

A former five-star prospect ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the country for the 2020 recruiting class per multiple services, Simpson enters his junior season at Clemson credited with 110 tackles (18.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 25 games (15 starts).

The Charlotte, N.C., native and Mallard Creek High School product ranked third on the Tigers’ defense with 78 tackles last season and finished second in both tackles for loss (12.0) and sacks (6.0) while also adding three pass breakups in 13 games (12 starts). He earned all-conference selections from PFF (second team) and Phil Steele (third team).

The Sporting News ranks Simpson as the top linebacker prospect for next year, while ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay recently projected Simpson as the No. 22 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in his way-too-early 2023 Mock Draft (subscription required).

