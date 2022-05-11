Former Tiger gets NFL opportunity

A former Clemson running back was hoping for a chance to play at the next level and now he’s getting his shot.

Darien Rencher announced on social media that he has received an invitation to the Carolina Panthers’ rookie minicamp, which begins Friday.

An original walk-on, Rencher finished his six-year Clemson career from 2016-21 having recorded 93 carries for 437 yards and three touchdowns over 48 career games.

The Anderson, S.C., native was the first Disney Spirit Award winner in program history after earning the honor in 2020. In 2021, he was named to the AFCA Good Works Team and was also a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist.

