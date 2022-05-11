Former Tiger inks with new pro team

A former Clemson running back has inked with a new professional team.

The Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League announced this week they have signed former Tiger and NFL running back Tavien Feaster.

Feaster (6-0, 221) won two national championships (2016 and 2018) with Clemson. In three seasons with the Tigers, the 24-year-old amassed 1,330 yards on 222 carries, scoring 15 touchdowns in 38 games. He also caught 23 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. The native of Spartanburg, S.C., ranked second in Clemson history for yards per carry (5.99).

After transferring to South Carolina for his final collegiate season, he recorded 672 yards on 124 runs, crossing the goal line five times with the Gamecocks. He added 87 yards on 17 receptions, and one touchdown.

He then went on to be a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions. Last season, he played three games with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Tavien is a real tank that is without fear when he runs with the ball,” said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Alouettes. “His strength, combined to his speed add a lot of depth to our team.”

–Press release courtesy of the Montreal Alouettes

🚨We're adding depth at the running back position as we bring in two-time national champion Tavien Feaster! 👉https://t.co/Y8FxoOvi73 pic.twitter.com/UGGTyL0FLI — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) May 10, 2022

