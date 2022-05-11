Galloway's addition a 'great fit' for Clemson hoops

Clemson has announced the signing of men’s basketball transfer Brevin Galloway, who committed to the Tigers last month.

Galloway, the brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, spent this past season at Boston College, where he averaged 8.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25 games. A career 33% 3-point shooter, Galloway began his collegiate career at the College of Charleston, where he shot a career-best 41% from beyond the arc during the 2020-21 season.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell on Wednesday weighed in on Galloway’s addition to the Tigers’ 2022-23 roster. A super senior guard, Galloway has one season of eligibility left.

“Brevin Galloway not only adds experience to our team but provides quality depth to our guard group,” Brownell said in a statement. “He plays the game with a high IQ while also adding in the ability to knock down shots from anywhere on the floor, including from distance. Brevin’s strong desire to be at Clemson was such a great fit not just for us but for him as well.”

Clemson also has a commitment from Sunrise Christian (Kansas) combo guard Dillon Hunter, leaving the Tigers with one available scholarship for next season’s roster.

Photo courtesy of Matt Cashore/USA Today Sports

