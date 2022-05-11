Recruiting Roundup: Tracking Clemson's coaches on the trail

The Clemson Insider kept track of where Clemson’s coaches traveled to on the recruiting trail this week. So, for the third consecutive week, we rounded up the visits we could account for in a recruiting notebook.

Here’s a roundup of where Clemson’s coaches have been on the recruiting trail and which prospects they visited with. Of course, NCAA rules don’t permit direct contact between coaches and recruits in the classes of 2023-25, but Clemson’s coaches did stop by a lot of schools and met with a lot of head coaches and assistants this week.

Brandon Streeter

Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach stopped by Hiram (Ga.) High School on Monday — home to 2024 four-star tight end Walter Matthews, who participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

On Tuesday, Streeter made his way to the Lone Star State and visited with head coach Daniel Novakov at the Parish Episcopal School (Dallas TX.)

Clemson was in hot pursuit of a former Parish product in Andrew Paul, who committed to the University of Georgia during February’s signing period. The school’s top recruit is a three-star edge rusher by the name of Tre Williams, who is a fast-rising prospect in the class of 2023.

CJ Spiller

Clemson’s running backs coach stopped by Lake Gibson High School (Lakeland, Fla.) on Tuesday and West Orange High School (Winter Garden, Fla.) on Wednesday.

Lake Gibson is home to the nation’s No. 1 cornerback prospect in Cormani McClain, while West Orange is home to 2023 four-star safety Jordan Castell, who has previously received interest from Clemson.

Spiller also made his way to check in on Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) three-star tight end Camp Magee as well on Wednesday, a source told TCI. We previously wrote on Magee, who has emerged as a second tight end target for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class.

“I’ve actually been talking with Coach Richardson a lot recently,” Magee said. “I think I’m probably planning to go up there in June sometime. They want me to come up and visit, so I can kind of get to know the staff and they can get to know me and my family. I’m looking forward to that.

“Reid (Mikeska) already committed there, so I think they’re looking for a second tight end and they like two types of tight ends. They like a bigger guy and then a guy that can flex out. I think I’m the guy they’re looking for to flex out and I think it could be a good fit for sure.”

Tyler Grisham

On Tuesday, Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator was in the Lone Star State and stopped by North Mesquite (Texas) High School — home to four-star Cordale Russell, who currently ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

A day later and Grisham was in the state of Massachusetts and made visits to Dexter Southfield School (Brookline, Mass.), as well as Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, Mass.). The latter program is home to four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin, who received an offer from Grisham in late March and will be at Clemson’s official visit weekend from June 3-5.

Kyle Richardson

Clemson’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator made his way to the Sunshine State Tuesday and visited Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.) and Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International on Wednesday. The latter program is home to 2023 four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons.

Thomas Austin

Austin stopped by the home(s) of two Clemson classes of 2023 targets Tuesday.

Clemson’s offensive line coach visited both Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) and Permian High School (Odessa, Texas). Vandegrift and Permian are home to four-star offensive tackle Ian Reed and four-star offensive tackle Harris Sewell, respectively.

Reed informed TCI on Sunday that Austin would be stopping by his school.

Wesley Goodwin

Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach has likely made several stops on the recruiting trail this week. Though, the only notable stop thus far was at Whitewater High School (Fayetteville, Ga.) — home of four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre, who will be at Clemson this Saturday.

Aguirre is currently ranked as the No. 9 linebacker and the nation’s No. 124 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Nick Eason

Clemson’s defensive tackles coach stopped by Coconut Creek (Fla.) High School on Tuesday and Veterans High School (Kathleen, Ga.) on Wednesday.

Lemanski Hall

On Monday, Clemson’s defensive ends coach made his way to Loachapoka (Ala.) High School — home to 2023 three-star cornerback Jacorious “JC ” Hart.

On Tuesday, Hall was in the Lone Star State at LBJ Early College High School (Austin, Texas), which is the alma mater of Clemson sophomore safety Andrew Mukuba and where his younger brother, Fatu, is a current 2024 athlete.

Wednesday, Hall stopped at Hilton Head Island (S.C.) High School.

Mike Reed

On Tuesday, Clemson’s cornerbacks coach was at Tampa’s Wharton High School, which is home to a couple of committed prospects that Clemson has shown interest in like 2023 four-star edge rusher Isaiah Nixon (UCF) and 2023 four-star CB Dijon Johnson (Ohio State), as well as 2024 three-star ATH Arkese Parks.

Mickey Conn

Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach stopped by North Oconee High School (Bogart, Ga.) on Tuesday. The program is home to three-star defensive back Khalil Barnes, who TCI has written on multiple times prior.

“This time when we went up there, Coach Conn was kind of explaining everything to me,” he said, “and was telling me the reason that all that has kind of been slow is because they were deciding as a staff whether they wanted to look at me or offer me as a safety or corner like they didn’t know which one. They thought I could fit better as someone who’s gonna be a versatile DB, but I would be getting offered by Coach Conn, who is the safeties coach.”