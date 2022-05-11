Swinney updates Clemson's transfer portal activity

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has concluded his exit meetings with all 109 players on the Tigers’ roster coming out of the spring.

Things can always change. But as of Tuesday – and with the May 1 deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and maintain immediate eligibility at their next school – Swinney said none of his players have gone into the portal.

“All 109 are back,” Swinney told The Clemson Insider during the ACC spring meetings. “I don’t know how many teams – probably not very many, to be honest with you – went through spring without someone leaving. We’re probably one of the few.

“We’ve got a great group. It’s a mature group. There’s good chemistry with this team. There’s a lot of self-awareness with this team. And we’re in a good spot.”

As for any transfers Clemson may try to add from the portal, Swinney said there’s been no other movement on that front. The Tigers signed former Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson before the spring and are bringing in former Wingate linebacker Jesiah Carlton as a walk-on.

Swinney reiterated the only portal addition he’s interested in at this point is an experienced, plug-and-play interior offensive lineman. If Clemson was to sign a transfer at some point that entered the portal after May 1, he would need to be granted a waiver to be eligible this fall. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be able to suit up for the Tigers until 2023.

“To this point, there’s really not been anybody in there that fits and meets all the criteria we’re looking for,” Swinney said. “Again, we’re not going to take a guy just to take a guy.”

That leaves rising senior Will Putnam in line to take over as the starting center for the time being, which would create an opening at right guard. Swinney said he felt better about the center position coming out of the spring after watching Putnam transition well to his new position.

