Highly regarded OL prospect announces Clemson offer

A four-star offensive lineman in the class of 2023 reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday afternoon.

Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.)’s Stanton Ramil announced the offer on Twitter.

Ramil (6-7, 310) is ranked as high as the No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 87 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, while he is the No. 19 OT and No. 195 overall prospect in his class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

In addition to Clemson, Ramil’s list of more than two dozen offers includes schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University! God is Great 🙏 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ibMwYpaIgt — Stanton Ramil (@StantonRamil) May 12, 2022

