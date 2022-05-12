Clemson players get chance to chop it up with NFL commish

Four Clemson football players had the chance to chop it up with the NFL’s commish this week.

Offensive lineman Marcus Tate, wide receiver Beaux Collins, and running backs Phil Mafah and Will Shipley had breakfast with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as part of their experience during their P.A.W. Journey Microinternship.

The quartet of Tigers are spending the week at the NFL office in New York City for the mini-internship.

Definitely a cool opportunity that the Clemson football program is helping to provide for these young men and student-athletes.

Breakfast with the commish 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7ozqu3SoH3 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 11, 2022

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell coolin’ with the Clemson footfall team 🐾 (via @ClemsonFB) pic.twitter.com/qY9z5VaCfg — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 11, 2022

Big city, bigger dreams 🏙 Marcus, Beaux, Phil, and Will are spending their week at the @NFL office in New York City. pic.twitter.com/OVB6wMHjx5 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 10, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

