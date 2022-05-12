Tigers in Top 5 for elite WR target

Clemson made the cut Thursday for the top-ranked prospect in the Tar Heel State.

Rolesville (N.C.) High School four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers named a top five of Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State, North Carolina and NC State.

Rogers (6-2, 180) is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of North Carolina for the 2023 class by all the major recruiting services. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 59 overall prospect in his class.

Clemson extended an offer to Rogers in January, and he traveled to campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day that month.

“The fact that he got to be on a visit and they weren’t just slamming football down his throat, I think was very important for him,” Rogers’ position coach at Rolesville, Malik Frazier, told The Clemson Insider. “Clemson’s not just about football, it’s a family aspect and that’s something Noah kept touching on. He’s like, ‘Coach, they talk about family a lot.’ They mean it, Clemson is a family.”

