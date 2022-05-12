What did Swinney say about the ACC considering elimination of divisions?

At the ACC spring meetings this week, there has been “lots of football scheduling discussion” that could result in the elimination of the Atlantic and Coastal divisions.

As for what a new scheduling model would look like without divisions, one of the potential new models is reportedly where each team would have three permanent conference opponents and two sets of five teams that rotate on and off every other year.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined Packer and Durham at the ACC spring meetings Wednesday and was asked if he likes the 3-5-5 scheduling model being considered.

“It doesn’t really matter, honestly,” Swinney said. “I’m not passionate one way or the other. If we change to one division, I can get on board with the 3-5-5, not that it matters. But of the changes that I’ve heard, to me, that makes the most sense. I, personally, like the divisions. That’s my personal preference for various reasons. But I’m not really passionate about it one way or the other. I want to do what’s best for the league. If a lot more people smarter than me that run this league, if they think that’s what best for this league, then hey, I’m all for it. So, I can go either way.”

Swinney added “it’s the same issues in all these other conferences” as far as determining the best route to go with scheduling.

“Some conferences are getting even bigger and it’s becoming more of a problem,” he said. “So, everybody’s dealing with the same conversations. What’s the best way to address it? And I think you can address it with the divisions as well, with a little bit of maybe a change in some of the cross-rival stuff. And you’ve still got some issues there in how to protect it, and we’ve had some conversations there.

“But again, at the end of the day, what’s best for the league moving forward? I think all of us would like our kids to have a quicker cycle through in being able to play everyone. It’s good for the fans, etcetera. But still a lot of conversation, I think, to go on that.”

Under the current scheduling format, Clemson plays fellow Atlantic Division members North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Florida State, Syracuse, Louisville and Boston College every year. Georgia Tech is the Tigers’ permanent cross-division opponent while the eighth conference game rotates among the other Coastal Division teams annually.