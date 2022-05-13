Bengals legend shows some love to Higgins

A Cincinnati Bengals legend showed some love to a current Bengal and former Clemson Tiger on Twitter this week.

Chad Johnson — a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and three-time first-team All-Pro who played for the Bengals from 2001-10 — is a big fan of former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins.

In fact, Johnson indicated that Higgins is his favorite NFL player, tagging Higgins’ Twitter handle in response to the following tweet:

Higgins then responded with a tweet of his own:

A 2020 second-round pick of the Bengals, Higgins has tallied a total of 141 catches for 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns over the first two seasons of his NFL career,

Higgins racked up 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season in 2021 before adding 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the Bengals’ Super Bowl run — including his 100-yard receiving, two-score performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Johnson is the Bengals’ all-time leader in receptions (751), receiving yards (10,783) and receiving touchdowns (66), so the fact he thinks so highly of Higgins says a lot about the former Clemson star.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

