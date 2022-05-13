Clemson hoops target commits elsewhere

Clemson has missed out on one of the top remaining targets on its recruiting board.

The Tigers have one scholarship remaining for the 2022-23 season and are active in the transfer portal in an attempt to fill it. But that won’t be former Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis, who committed to Texas A&M on Friday.

Dennis, the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year this past season, announced his commitment via social media. Clemson hosted the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder on a visit last month. He also visited Indiana before picking the SEC school.

Photo courtesy of Katie Stratman/USA Today Sports