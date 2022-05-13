Clemson OL target commits elsewhere

A Clemson offensive line target in the class of 2023 has committed elsewhere.

As expected, South Point High School (Belmont, N.C.) four-star tackle Sullivan Absher announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Friday afternoon.

Absher (6-7, 300) chose the Irish over his other two finalists, Clemson and NC State.

Absher received an offer from Clemson in February, attended the Tigers’ second junior day of the year in early March and returned to campus for the April 9 spring game. He also visited Death Valley for the Boston College and Wake Forest games last season.

As The Clemson Insider reported in our April 25 edition of The Insider Report, the Irish seemed to be in a prime position to land Absher’s commitment following his visit to Notre Dame for its spring game in late April. While there was some momentum that picked up following Absher’s visit to Clemson on April 9, some of that steam wore off after the big-time North Carolina lineman’s extended stay at Notre Dame last month.

Absher is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 201 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

