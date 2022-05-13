Former Clemson coordinator returning to college ranks

A former Clemson offensive coordinator is headed back to the college football ranks.

Chad Morris announced today that he is stepping down as head football coach at Allen (Texas) High School after one season. Per the Allen Independent School District, Morris has an opportunity to return to college football.

“I am so thankful to Allen ISD for the chance to work with an amazing group of student-athletes and a dedicated coaching staff,” Morris said, via an Allen ISD news release. “Allen is a top-notch school system that prioritizes students above all else. I want to thank Superintendent Dr. Robin Bullock, the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Athletic Director Kim Garner for their unwavering support over the past year.”

Morris, of course, was Clemson’s offensive coordinator from 2011-14 before landing head coaching gigs at SMU and Arkansas. He spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator at Auburn.

