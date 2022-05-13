Kathleen Swinney shares a funny story about Dabo

The first lady of Clemson Football, head coach Dabo Swinney’s wife, Kathleen, joined Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast this week.

Kathleen shared a funny story about Dabo and what he won while playing high-stakes bingo during one of their first years on Nike co-founder Phil Knight’s college football coaches trip.

You can read and listen to Kathleen’s story below:

“Phil Knight and his wife invite coaches on this Nike trip every year. There’s like 20 coaches and their wives. For those that don’t know, he’s the founder of Nike and they’re just such an amazing couple.

“So, anyway, they do a bingo night for the coaches every year. I mean, this is like upscale bingo. So, one year we’re playing on the Nike coaches trip and so Dabo wins bingo and he wins a Rolex watch. It was one of our first years, they’re like no, no, no, you don’t understand. This bingo is like, like cutthroat. So we’re laughing ’cause Dabo’s like, ‘I would get fired at Clemson for wearing a Rolex watch.’ But it’s so Dabo… he would not wear… he’s not… that’s just not him.”

If you ever get invited to the Knight’s FB #Nike trip, get ready for some high stakes BINGO! Listen to Kathleen Swinney’s story on what Coach won. 😂⌚️https://t.co/vasXYS8z3c pic.twitter.com/TnRoHVSP6r — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) May 11, 2022

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

