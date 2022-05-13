Kathleen Swinney shares a funny story about Dabo

Football

May 13, 2022

The first lady of Clemson Football, head coach Dabo Swinney’s wife, Kathleen, joined Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast this week.

Kathleen shared a funny story about Dabo and what he won while playing high-stakes bingo during one of their first years on Nike co-founder Phil Knight’s college football coaches trip.

You can read and listen to Kathleen’s story below:

“Phil Knight and his wife invite coaches on this Nike trip every year. There’s like 20 coaches and their wives. For those that don’t know, he’s the founder of Nike and they’re just such an amazing couple.

“So, anyway, they do a bingo night for the coaches every year. I mean, this is like upscale bingo. So, one year we’re playing on the Nike coaches trip and so Dabo wins bingo and he wins a Rolex watch. It was one of our first years, they’re like no, no, no, you don’t understand. This bingo is like, like cutthroat. So we’re laughing ’cause Dabo’s like, ‘I would get fired at Clemson for wearing a Rolex watch.’ But it’s so Dabo… he would not wear… he’s not… that’s just not him.”

