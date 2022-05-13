Road to Clemson has been 'really hard' for Galloway, but Brownell's happy he's a Tiger

COLUMBIA, S.C. —It’s hard to find a better match than Brevin Galloway and Clemson.

Just ask Brad Brownell.

During Wednesday’s Prowl and Growl tour in the Midlands, Clemson’s men’s basketball coach made his first public comments regarding the Boston College transfer, whose signing became official earlier in the day.

“First of all, to get a kid who’s from our area, right there in Seneca, Anderson, to want to come to Clemson and play at Clemson, I think that’s something that’s always exciting,” Brownell said Wednesday. “The kid who’s gonna bring enthusiasm and energy.”

“He’s an experienced player,” Brownell continued. “He’s played in the ACC. He’s played a bunch of 100-plus college games. He can really shoot the ball. I’d think he’d play a couple of different guard positions. He’s just a guy that you can play with a lot of different people and he brings a ton of experience. So, it’s a great addition for us.”

Speaking of playing multiple guard positions, we followed up with Brownell and asked if he envisions Galloway as someone who can bring the ball up the court.

“Yeah at times,” he said. “Yeah, absolutely. I think he can certainly do that and if we need him to help handle the ball, take pressure off our guards; I just think his basketball IQ is very good and I think that’ll really help (our) poise.”

Galloway told The Clemson Insider last month that he “couldn’t turn down the chance” to play at Clemson.

In his lone season at Boston College, he averaged 8.3 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting just 25.6 from 3-point range.

Prior to his stint in Chestnut Hill, Galloway shot 36% from beyond the arc over four seasons at Charleston, where he was a three-year starter and averaged 15 points early in the 2020-21 season before an injury cut it short.

“It’s a unique situation,” Brownell said. “He played with (Boston College head coach) Earl (Grant) for six years off and on. It’s been really hard for Brevin. He got redshirted just as a kid coming out of high school — a little bit like we did with (redshirt freshman guard) Josh Beadle — just a guy that you want to mature a little bit, get a little bit bigger and stronger.

“Then, he had two major injuries that really sidelined his career a little bit, but bouncing back, I think he’s going to be as healthy as he’s ever been, which is exciting for us. I think it was just a situation where at this point in his career, the chance to come home was something that he was really excited about…it just seemed to work out and happy that he’s a Tiger.”

