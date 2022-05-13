Top Alabama DL has Clemson among finalists

Clemson is in the running for one of Alabama’s top defensive line prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Hewitt-Trussville four-star lineman Hunter Osborne on Friday announced his finalists via social media. The Tigers made the cut along with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Texas.

He did not announce a commitment date.

Osborne is ranked as the No. 12 recruit in Alabama and 128th-best prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite, which also rates the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder as the No. 7 defensive line recruit in the state and No. 17 nationally.

Clemson currently has three commitments in the 2023 class headlined by another Alabama prospect, Briarwood Christian School four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina.

