‘A neat story’: Brownell talks addition of former Big 12 pledge, brother of current Tiger

AIKEN, S.C. — From one Hunter to another, Brad Brownell is happy to have another in the fold.

Brownell and his staff announced the addition of 2022 four-star point guard Dillon Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Sunrise Christian Academy) on Thursday.

Hunter, the younger brother of current Tiger Chase Hunter, is ranked No. 64 in the ESPN 100 and rated a four-star prospect.

Speaking with The Clemson Insider at Thursday’s Prowl & Growl event at Aiken Technical College, Brownell had the first chance to comment publicly about the former Baylor commit, whose signing became official earlier in the day.

“Kind of a neat story really to get Dillon to come play with Chase,” Brownell said Thursday. “He’s a big guard that really has great vision and passing and distributes the ball well. I think he’ll be a good defender. We need to work with him on the shooting a little bit more, but love his size.”

Brownell emphasized that Clemson wanted to recruit positional size in the freshman class and thinks that the Tigers certainly did that.

“I think most of the guys we signed are all pretty big and long for their positions,” he said. “I think that was something that we wanted to address and certainly Dillon’s one of those guys that helps us in the backcourt.

TCI asked Brownell if he envisions Dillon being able to contribute right away.

“Yeah, I think he’ll help us some,” Brownell said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how he picks up things. As much as anything, it’s the mental part of it, especially the point guard position. The decision-making and the dealing with the pressure is the thing that you’ve got to deal with most as a young player and that’s not easy to do. But, (I’m) optimistic that he’ll be able to help us a little bit for sure.”

Dillon joins a freshman class that includes Kimball (Dallas, TX.) combo guard Chauncey Gibson, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) forward Chauncey Wiggins and North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) forward R.J. Godfrey.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Dillon brings some impressive height to go along with Gibson (6-6), Godfrey (6-7) and Wiggins (6-10).

“At the end of the day, we just felt like we’ve been a little smaller the last couple of years and if we could,” Brownell said, “we wanted to go out and try to find some guys that had a little more length…That was something that we certainly wanted to do to help us. I think it helps you a lot defensively, can help you with some rebounding and then just they’re gonna be young, so they’re going to take some time to develop, but I think it’s a really good class. One of our better classes.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of @dillonhunter35 on Twitter.

