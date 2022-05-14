Clemson in final 5 for priority linebacker target

A priority linebacker target for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class dropped his final five schools on Saturday afternoon via social media.

Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star Dee Crayton is down to Clemson, Auburn, Mizzou, Penn State and UCF.

Crayton plans on officially visiting Clemson on the weekend of June 3-5 and then the remaining schools that exact order in the weeks that follow.

Definitely, something that comes right to mind is my relationship with Coach Wes (Goodwin),” Crayton told The Clemson Insider when asked why he included Clemson among his top schools. “He actually came to my practice (Monday). He’s always just recruiting me hard. We talk every day — he makes sure he calls me and we chat it up whether it’s for five minutes or 15 — we’re always just talking.

“Just being able to see myself in the defense and my head coach (Mike Palmieri) actually coached Trenton (Simpson),” Crayton continued. “He’s kind of aligned with Clemson in coaching linebackers. (Coach Goodwin) is coaching Trenton now, so that’s pretty cool seeing him develop and that possibly being me.”

Crayton also mentioned the atmosphere of the fans and the stability of the coaching staff, as well as the ability to play early. When the class of 2023 arrives on campus, Clemson’s current crop of linebackers would either have one or two years of remaining eligibility, if they opt for the NFL.

He views that as a good opportunity, which would potentially allow for Crayton to make plays in Goodwin’s attack-style defensive scheme, which has its linebackers focus on getting after the quarterback, playing in space and roaming sideline-to-sideline.

