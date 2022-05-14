Game 2 of Virginia Series Postponed, Scheduled For Sunday

Game 2 of the Clemson vs. Virginia series at Disharoon Park on Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams are scheduled to play Game 2 of the series on Sunday at 10 a.m. on ACC Network Extra (video) and Clemson Athletic Network (audio). A decision on the date and time of Game 3 of the series will be made on Sunday morning.

Virginia won the series opener 11-6 in a game that started on Friday and ended on Saturday.