Game 2 of Virginia Series Postponed, Scheduled For Sunday

Will Clemson host a softball regional this year?
Clemson’s softball team won’t have to wait long to see if it will make more postseason history. The selection show for the NCAA Division I softball tournament will be held Sunday. The 64-team field — 32 (…)
What Elliott is - and isn't - taking with him from Clemson to Virginia
When Tony Elliott was asked what it was like to finally be on the same level as his former boss professionally, all Virginia’s first-year football coach could do was grin. “I’m not on that level yet,” (…)
Peach State DB talks favorites; why Clemson made the cut
One of Clemson’s top safety targets in the class of 2023 dropped his top group of schools on Saturday afternoon. Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) three-star safety Robert Billings tells The Clemson Insider that he is (…)
Clemson falls late in ACC softball tournament final
It was deja vu for Clemson’s softball team Saturday. The Tigers advanced to their second straight ACC tournament championship game before suffering the same fate. A four-run sixth inning propelled (…)
Virginia downs Tigers 11-6
No. 9 Virginia scored seven runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the eighth inning in its 11-6 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Disharoon Park in a game that started Friday and ended (…)
NFL Draft analyst very high on Murphy
Myles Murphy had a strong sophomore season in 2021, when he earned second-team All-ACC honors after leading Clemson in sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (14). The standout defensive end has been as (…)
Clemson in final 5 for priority linebacker target
A priority linebacker target for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class dropped his final five schools on Saturday afternoon via social media. Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star Dee Crayton is down to Clemson, (…)
‘A neat story’: Brownell talks addition of former Big 12 pledge, brother of current Tiger
AIKEN, S.C. — From one Hunter to another, Brad Brownell is happy to have another in the fold. Brownell and his staff announced the addition of 2022 four-star point guard Dillon Hunter (Atlanta, (…)
Swinney and Brownell hold court at Aiken Prowl and Growl
Aiken, S.C. — Clemson’s head coaches Dabo Swinney and Brad Brownell continued the Prowl and Growl tour in Aiken this week. The Clemson Insider was on hand for coverage as usual. Watch what the head men had (…)
Post-spring inventory: Safety
With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer. After taking a look at quarterback, running (…)