Interest from Clemson ‘mind-blowing’ for big local OL

A big, local offensive lineman who grew up a Clemson fan is getting interest from the Tigers and has made a couple of trips to campus this spring.

Greenville (S.C.) High School’s Blake Franks – a 6-foot-5, 315-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 – most recently visited Clemson for the April 9 spring game.

“I really enjoyed the visit because Clemson was one of my childhood favorites to watch,” he told The Clemson Insider, “and getting a feeling of the atmosphere was truly amazing.”

Being able to experience the spring game environment and see the Tigers compete wasn’t the only highlight of the visit for Franks, though.

“Just watching the game was great in my book,” he said, “but at the end when we got to sit in for a locker room speech had to be one of the best parts of the visit.”

While on campus, Franks had the chance to catch up with Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin, who has been keeping tabs on Franks and let the promising O-line prospect know that he’s enjoyed watching his progress on the football field.

“He said he loves how much I’m improving from last season to now,” Franks said.

Prior to attending the spring game, Franks also made his way to Clemson for the Tigers’ junior day March 12, when he was able to tour the football facility and take in a spring practice.

Asked what stood out to him about the junior day visit, Franks mentioned “getting to tour around the facility and seeing things that were already there and new things that they were building on.”

“That really helped me realize the need to keep things fresh,” he added. “I also enjoyed the practice and the information and new drills I had never seen. I also got to see flaws that I had in the way I played and how to fix them.”

Franks will be back on campus next month as he plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp, at which he’s looking to put his ability and versatility as an O-lineman on display when he works out for the coaches.

“I’m hoping to show Clemson that I have a lot to offer, if that’s being a guard or tackle,” he said.

Franks is starting to see his recruitment take off. He scored his first offer from Ole Miss last week before adding offers from Miami, Louisville and Liberty this week.

Georgia, South Carolina, Appalachian State and South Carolina State are other programs showing early interest in Franks, along with Clemson.

Franks can hardly wrap his mind around the fact that he’s on the recruiting radar of the school in Clemson that he grew up watching and rooting for.

“It’s mind-blowing,” he said, “going from just a fan to now having a possibility to play for the Clemson University.”

Franks has his fingers crossed for a future offer from the Tigers.

“I know I (would) be happy to have an offer from one of my favorite college teams,” he said.

