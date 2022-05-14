NFL Draft analyst very high on Murphy

Myles Murphy had a strong sophomore season in 2021, when he earned second-team All-ACC honors after leading Clemson in sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (14).

The standout defensive end has been as advertised since signing with the Tigers as a consensus five-star prospect in 2020. With an ideal 6-foot-5, 275-pound frame that could also be used on the interior at the next level, Murphy has been highly productive while posting 94 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles over the first two years of his career.

However, despite what he’s already proven able to accomplish on the defensive front, this draft analyst believes Murphy is only “scratching the surface” of his potential and has a good chance to hear his name called really early in next year’s draft with another big campaign for the Tigers off the edge this season.

PFF Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner is very high on Murphy and tabs him as a college edge defender to watch in 2023.

“He’s only scratching the surface and could easily play his way into being a top-10 draft pick in 2023,” opined Renner.

The Sporting News ranks Murphy as the top end prospect for next year, while ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay’s way-too-early 2023 Mock Draft (subscription required) has Murphy going to the Miami Dolphins with the 16th overall pick.

