Post-spring inventory: Safety

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After taking a look at quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver, offensive tackle, guard, center, defensive end, defensive tackle and linebacker, next up is safety.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel at safety for the 2022 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Jalyn Phillips, Andrew Mukuba, Lannden Zanders, R.J. Mickens, Tyler Venables, Sherrod Covil Jr.

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

Montgomery Catholic Prep (Alabama) signee Kylon Griffin, who is expected to arrive on campus this summer

Analysis

Clemson began life without veteran Nolan Turner on the back end of its defense this spring, but the Tigers still have plenty of experience to work with.

After waiting in the wings the last couple of seasons, Phillips is set to take over for Turner as the full-time starter at free safety. The rising senior has played in 37 games for Clemson and got six of his seven career starts last season as the Tigers dealt with injuries at the position. Mukuba is back at strong safety after starting 10 games last fall en route to freshman All-America honors.

Mukuba may also be the most versatile defensive back on the roster with the ability to play virtually every position in the secondary. The Tigers plan to move around the 6-foot, 185-pounder, who lined up at corner in the spring game. Mickens and Venables both enter their junior seasons having already played in more than 20 games each as part of the safety rotation, though Venables (hip) didn’t participate this spring as he works his way back from offseason surgery.

The wild card of the group is Zanders, a starter for the Tigers in 2020 who also began last season atop the depth chart before he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in the opener against Georgia. Zanders was still limited this spring but is expected to rejoin the safety competition with a clean bill of health come fall camp. Worst-case scenario, Zanders should give the rotation another experienced piece this fall if he stays healthy.

Covil, an early enrollee, performed well during his first spring as a Tiger to the point that the freshman is likely to see the field in some capacity this fall. He intercepted D.J. Uiagalelei for the lone pick of the spring game, but the 6-0, 190-pounder has also developed a reputation as a thumper at the position with aggressiveness and physicality that have impressed some of his coaches and teammates. Griffin could provide further depth once he joins the mix, but given the numbers in front of him, he could be in line for a redshirt season.

